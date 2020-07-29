Internal Facebook documents ‘reveal aggressive competition policy’

Facebook internal documents are being deployed against CEO Mark Zuckerberg by US politicians who claim that the company has taken over rivals in a bid to stifle competition.

Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat who heads the House Judiciary Committee, told Mr Zuckerberg at a hearing that documents obtained from the company “tell a very disturbing story” of Facebook’s acquisition of the Instagram messaging service.

He said the documents show Mr Zuckerberg called Instagram a threat that could “meaningfully hurt” Facebook.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Mr Zuckerberg responded by saying that Facebook viewed Instagram as both a competitor and a “complement” to his firm’s services, but also acknowledged that it competed with Facebook on photo-sharing.

Some critics of Facebook have called for the company to divest Instagram and its WhatsAPP messaging service.

The questioning came at a congressional hearing that also featured Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Congressional committee investigating the power of major technology companies accused Google of leveraging its dominant search engine to steal ideas and information from other websites and manipulating its results to drive people to its own digital services to boost its profits.

David Cicilline peppered Google CEO Sundar Pichai with the allegations of abusive behaviour.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies remotely (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Mr Pichai repeatedly deflected Mr Cicilline’s attacks by asserting that Google tries to provide the most helpful and relevant information to the hundreds of millions of people who use its search engine each day.

He said this is part of its effort to keep them coming back instead of defecting to a rival service, such as Microsoft’s Bing.

Mr Pichai struggled to answer one question about whether Google threatened to dump Yelp from its search engine database after the restaurant review site told Google to stop scraping its site for content.

Yelp raised that issue about a decade ago before before Pichai became CEO in 2015.