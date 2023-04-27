Jameson owner says exports to Russia will continue despite protests

Activists have staged a protest outside the Dublin headquarters of Irish Distillers and parent company Pernod-Ricard today, protesting a decision by the company to resume exports of Jameson Whiskey to Russia.

Organised by Ukrainian Action Ireland, activists handed out flyers and were accompanied by a digital ad van, encouraging people to “Boycott Jameson, Stand with Ukraine”, and demanding that Pernod-Ricard cease exporting the Irish-made whiskey to Russia.

Following the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russia in early 2022, global drinks company Pernod-Ricard issued a statement saying that the company was “deeply shocked and saddened by the war that has unfolded in Ukraine”, and that it had suspended its exports to Russia.

However, in September 2022 the statement published on the company’s website was amended to remove any mention of suspending exports.

Jameson whiskey, produced by Pernod-Ricard subsidiary Irish Distillers International Limited, is currently listed on Pernod-Ricard’s website as a brand available in Russia.

New financial figures published this week show the French drinks group grew sales by 8% to €9.5bn in the nine months to the end of March 2023.

The Irish Whiskey Global Report 2022 noted that Russia was Ireland’s second-largest whiskey export market in 2021, with Ukraine being the fastest-growing market in Europe. According to the report, Russia and Ukraine cumulatively accounted for nearly 7% of all Irish whiskey sales in 2021.

Ukrainian Action Ireland, which represents the Ukrainian community in Ireland, is asking Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard to reverse the decision to resume exports of Jameson to Russia.7

'Unscrupulous business'

Co-founder of Ukrainian Action Ireland, Anatoliy Prymakov, said that by doing business in Russia, Irish Distillers and Pernod-Pernod Ricard are “sponsor[ing] Russia’s war machine".

“Irish society has been incredibly supportive and welcoming to the Ukrainians seeking shelter and peace in Ireland. This welcome stands in stark contrast to an unscrupulous business willing to tarnish the reputation of an iconic Irish brand and reputation of Ireland as a whole for profit,” he said.

Pernod-Ricard had also recently resumed exporting Swedish-made Absolut Vodka to Russia. However, media reports about the resumption of exports sparked a public backlash in Sweden, and Pernod-Ricard stopped the export of Absolut to Russia last week.

A similar protest involving an ad van also took place in London this week, asking Beefeater Gin, another Pernod Ricard brand to stop its sales in Russia.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Pernod-Ricard confirmed that it is supplying stocks of spirits to Russia, “to a minimum level that permits us to sustain the Pernod Ricard distribution subsidiary, ensuring the welfare of our local team”.

The group said that it was initially able to comply with regulations and sanctions regarding exporting to Russia as they could sell pre-existing stock that was imported into the Russian market before the war started.

However, they said that as stocks are now depleted, it was necessary to resume exports to Russia to maintain a level of business activity, “in order to avoid an accusation of ‘fraudulent bankruptcy’ and potential criminal prosecution of our local affiliate and employees” in Russia.