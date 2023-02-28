Rose Clinic expands to Waterford and Carlow 

Medical screening service the Rose Clinic has announced it is expanding to two new locations in Waterford and Carlow, and will soon be growing its admin and nursing staff to support the expansion.

Already operating clinics in Penrose Wharf in Cork and the Beacon in Limerick, the clinician-led service focuses on skin health and mole mapping.

Rose Clinic’s new facilities operate out of the UPMC Clinic in Waterford, and the UPMC Outreach Clinic in Carlow, and use digital dermoscopy to examine moles and skin lesions, and assess whether follow up treatment is needed.

Currently employing 12 staff, the Rose Clinic has hired two new doctors as part of the expansion, and by April will also be expanding its admin team, and team of nurse melanographers.

As well as the digital dermoscopy service in Waterford and Carlow, Rose Clinic in Cork also offers a layered screening process that uses total body mapping with digital dermoscopy and AI technology, combined with physical analysis of moles.

Clinic services are available either directly to members of the public, or by referral from a general practitioner.

Professor H Paul Redmond, lead clinician with the Rose Clinic, said that digital dermoscopy is a “hugely untapped resource in Irish medicine that can both identify issues early, and provide peace of mind to those who have concerns about their skin”.

“If people are worried about a mole on their skin, they don’t necessarily have to wait to see a dermatologist. Using specialist scanning equipment, we can take high quality digital photography of the mole and assess whether it is benign, in need of monitoring, or requires follow-up care,” he said.