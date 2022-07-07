Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Wilson Hartnell, TEKenable, Fexco, Inis Offshore Wind, Accenture and Virgin Media Ireland.

Sarah O’Connor has been appointed as deputy CEO with PR firm Wilson Hartnell. She joined as a director and head of its sports marketing business over six years ago and since then she has played a significant role in the growth and development of the company, leading the team to multi-award-winning work both locally and internationally. A former CEO of the Irish Sports Federation of Ireland, Sarah began her career as a solicitor in corporate law with Arthur Cox. She was also a former chair and board member of BoardMatch Ireland. As well as her Wilson Hartnell responsibilities, she is also a board member of Golf Ireland.

Richie McArdle has been appointed head of talent acquisition at TEKenable, the low code digital transformation platform. He will ensure that the talent strategies are in line with the business objectives as well as manage the recruitment function. He previously worked in talent acquisition at IQVIA in London for over two years where he built scrum teams with software developers, AI engineers, data scientists and product managers. Richie’s earlier career includes six years with Morgan McKinley as head of analytics where he established the analytics desk for one of the world’s leading recruitment agencies. He holds a BA in Economics and Information from UCD.

Ruth McCarthy, CEO of Fexco Corporate Payments, has been appointed as chair of the representative body FinTech & Payments Federation Ireland, part of Banking & Payments Federation Ireland. Fexco, a financial services and outsourcing specialist, employs 2,300 people in 29 countries. Ruth was also a director of Goodbody stockbrokers before its sale to AIB in 2021. She has also worked with law firm Arthur Cox, specialising in financial regulation. She is director of the American Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, and a member of the Industry Advisory Group for the Irish government’s IFS2025 strategy for financial services.

Mark Connolly has been appointed as community liaison manager with renewable energy developer Inis Offshore Wind, which is backed by the Temporis Aurora Fund, whose investors include the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. He will lead its programme of public consultation and stakeholder engagement. Mark was previously part of the business development team in Shannon Foynes Port Company, working for over 18 years in various disciplines including high volume manufacturing, process engineering, facilities services industry and the shipping industry. Mark holds a Master of Science in Project Management. He has represented Limerick GAA at underage and Munster Rugby at different levels.

Pat Power has been appointed as health and public service lead in Ireland with professional services firm Accenture, helping Irish health and public service organisations accelerate their digital transformation. He has worked for 25 years in Accenture’s H&PS practice, the last ten years leading its ealth portfolio. Under Pat’s leadership, the health practice has grown to being a core part of Accenture’s Irish business; he led and grew the health business, defining and executing the business strategy for the practice, and leading Accenture’s teams on a variety of consulting, digital, business transformation and systems integration projects. Pat holds a Business Studies degree from UL.

Aidan D’Arcy has been appointed as vice-president of wholesale and business with Virgin Media Ireland, reporting to Virgin Media Ireland CEO Tony Hanway. Aidan has 18 years’ experience with Virgin Media Ireland, having joined in 2004 as an engineering graduate. He will now lead the strategic growth and development of Virgin Media Business, while also working closely with tech solutions and consumer functions. As vice-president of wholesale and business, he will also oversee the expansion of the full-fibre network, the focus of a current €200m investment by the company. This will further enhance Virgin Media’s future offerings both for business and residential customers.