Retailers want Government to rethink 20c disposable coffee cup levy

Hard plastic keep cups result in the use of 3.6 times more water and 2.8 times more carbon, Retail Excellence Ireland said
200m disposable coffee cups are dumped each year.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Retailers in Ireland said the Government needs to rethink its proposal to introduce a 20c levy for single-use coffee cups, saying it sends the "wrong message" on sustainability.

In March, the Government announced people will be charged a 20c levy on disposable coffee cups aimed at reducing the 200m cups that are dumped each year. 

Minister of State for the Circular Economy Ossian Smyth said the measure would be similar to the plastic bag levy introduced 20 years ago and he hoped to have the charge in place by the end of the year. 

However, Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry, said the Government needs to rethink its strategy as a priority.

"It is good to see the Government place a real emphasis on sustainable measures, but the coffee cup levy does not make sense," managing director Duncan Graham said.

It wants consumers to use reusable coffee cups, but these are generally made from plastic which is clearly harmful to the environment. Single-use cups, meanwhile, are compostable and will degrade naturally."

"This sends out a mixed message at a time when the cost of living is soaring and retailers and consumers cannot afford a further levy on goods.

Mr Graham said research carried out in Denmark concluded that switching to hard plastic ‘keep cups’ would result in the use of 3.6 times more water and 2.8 times more carbon compared to usage for compostable paper cups.

"A transition to using multiple-use items such as cups and bowls will require restaurants and shops to install new washing and drying systems."

He made the comments as Retail Excellence published the results of a survey which found three-quarters of retailers are concerned about the effects of climate change on their business but 59% believe trying to be as sustainable as possible will cost their business money.

