Climate Governance Initiative launches Irish chapter

The Irish chapter of the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI) was launched today.

Working in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Chapter Zero Ireland aims to equip company directors with the knowledge they need to lead boardroom discussions on climate change.

The chapter will be made up of a community of non-executive directors who will work with experts to learn how to build capacity on their boards and appropriately respond to the risks and opportunities presented by climate change.

A programme will be developed for members which will include climate related governance content and expertise on how to create local action plans.

Members will attend expert-led sessions and networking events.

“Climate change is a global emergency. Our response to the challenge will impact the stability of financial markets and economies, and requires collaboration between the public, private and financial sectors,” said Tom Kavanagh, Chair of Chapter Zero Ireland and Independent Non-Executive Director.

“Worryingly, an uneven level of knowledge about the topic at board level weakens their ability to adequately address it. Enabling board members with tools to effectively address corporate governance related climate issues is essential to ensure an equitable and effective transition that achieves the goals of the Paris Accord.” Chapter Zero Ireland - which is backed by representatives from the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, HSBC Ireland, Ibec, Chartered Accountants Ireland, and Deloitte - is an independent company which will be overseen by an appointed board.