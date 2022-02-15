Need a hand on the farm this spring? Make sure you know your legal obligations

It’s a busy time on farms. Some of the drudgery and hard work can be reduced by getting in extra help.

In many cases, it involves drafting in family members with a clarion call for all hands on deck. The eight weeks from mid-February to mid-April are by far the most labour intensive period on most farms.

For dairy farming, the combination of calving, milking and dealing with multiple groups of cows who are at various stages of being dry, springing to calf, calving, calved, along with the odd sick cow needing their own attention, results in an exponential rise in workload.

Hopefully, by mid-April, the number remaining to calve is brought down to single digits, and cows should, weather permitting, be grazing outside full-time by night and day meaning yard duties fade away rapidly.

On tillage farms, the workload will also ramp up with ploughing, tilling and seeding, along with fertiliser and spraying all needing attention within a short window.

For these six or eight weeks, external help can mean the difference between starting off the year strong or getting smothered in work. External help can come in the form of contractors or farm relief services, but many of the fiddly jobs such as training new calves to drink, bedding calving boxes and scraping yards are not the typical work of contractors or farm relief workers.

Students, neighbours and even retired persons can be a good hunting ground for help. Advertising in the local shop or local co-op is generally more useful than national or social media campaigns.

If you’re lucky enough to find someone to help, then following a set protocol will deliver benefits to you and your newly found help. At a minimum the following steps although obvious prove useful:

Obtain your new helper's name, phone number, address.

Ask for next of kin contact details in case of an emergency.

Give your helper a copy of your farm health and safety document and request that they read same.

Show your helper where the farm first aid kit is located.

Contact your insurance company and ensure you have sufficient employer liability insurance cover.

A basic contract covering your obligations and their obligations and the terms of your engagement, grounds for dismissal and remuneration. In terms of remunerating your helper, in most cases, farm helpers will be considered as employees.

Indicators that a person is to be regarded as an employee include instances where a person works for one employer only, works under that person's direction and control, does not have their own tools or own insurance, is not carrying on business through a limited company, receives a set hourly/daily amount and does not have the right to outsource their work, then such factors will point to an employee/employer relationship.

Having the status of employee confers specific rights on the individual including the Organisation of Working Time Act which provides for minimum break periods, minimum rest periods, maximum working hours per week, minimum pay, holiday pay, bank holiday pay and of course minimum wages.

In such instances, you should contact your accountant with a view to setting up payroll and operating wages taxes. Under relatively new rules introduced in January 2019, payroll taxes are now calculated on a live basis meaning that each payment must be reported to Revenue at the point of payment.

There is no de-minimis period below which a person will not be considered as an employee. This means that an employee working for you for just one afternoon is subject to the same rules and rights as a full-time staff member.

Most accountants will already have facilities in place for operating payroll for their clients, meaning your accountant should be in a position to provide this added service for you for your temporary staff if you so wish.

The prospective employee will need to contact Revenue usually through their myAccount online profile to register their employment and allocate tax credits to you in order to prevent emergency tax from applying.

Agreeing a set amount of wages per hour, and keeping track of and signing off on hours at weekly intervals will prevent any loss-of-memory events and unnecessary disputes. Individuals should obtain advice relevant to their own specific circumstances.