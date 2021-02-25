Lufthansa to commence twice-weekly Cork-Frankfurt flight in June

German airline Lufthansa is to commence a twice-weekly Cork to Frankfurt service this summer connecting the two cities for the first time in eighteen years.
Operated by Lufthansa CityLine, the airline will fly a Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft with 75 seats offering two flights per week on Monday and Friday commencing on June 25. The flight will depart Frankfurt Airport at 15.40 local time, arriving at Cork Airport at 16.45. The flight will depart Cork at 17.25 landing in Frankfurt at 20.30 local time, a flight time of two hours and five minutes.
The announcement concludes intensive efforts made by Cork Airport to secure the German flag carrier to Cork in recent years. This new Lufthansa operation will complement the existing Swiss International Airlines service, with both airlines offering connectivity through their Lufthansa Group Hubs at Frankfurt and Zurich respectively.
Niall MacCarthy Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “These are challenging times for aviation globally, so it is heartening to see Lufthansa make this important decision now, to start services from Cork Airport this summer."
“Cork Airport will emerge once again as Ireland’s second-largest airport with the most passengers, routes and connectivity. Our new partnership with Lufthansa shows our ambition in this regard when international travel recovers from the effects of Covid-19, ’’ he added.
Andreas Koester, Senior Director Sales for the Lufthansa Group, said the new flight emphasised the importance of Ireland within their network. "With this additional connection, we are looking forward to offering our customers even more travel options within our world-wide, multi-hub system. As one of the largest carriers in Europe, with just a short stopover in Frankfurt, our customers will have access to hundreds of connections to numerous destinations within our vast, global network.”