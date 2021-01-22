Vast majority of businesses expect working from home to remain in place for 2021

The vast majority of companies expect working from home to continue for the rest of the year.

New data released in the Morgan McKinley Irish Salary Guide demonstrates the opinions of employers and employees on the future of work in the coming months.

The ‘2021 World of Work’ survey shows that 89% of businesses see remote working continue into the second half of 2021.

86% of employees also see working from home will remain largely prominent until the end of the year.

CEO of Morgan McKinley, Ger Fitzgerlad, says: “Both employers and employees are prepared for remote working to remain in place for 2021, which actually transforms the recruitment market because location is no longer as big a factor in the decision-making process for new roles.”

It also anticipates that salaries are on average likely to remain flat throughout 2021, with some salary increases of up to 5% for in-demand and emerging niche skill sets.

The survey received over 6,000 responses from employers and employees worldwide, representing a range of industries.

Over half of employers feel confident that they will be in a position to offer pay rises this year, whereas only 28% of employees are optimistic about being offered an increased salary.

While the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit has created a challenging environment for many sectors, the impact will not be the same for all operators.

Tracy Keevans, Global FDI Director, says Ireland’s financial services sector is predicted to create more than 6,000 jobs by 2025.

“The reaching of a Brexit agreement has also seen the activation of many financial services companies plans to hire here… The main opportunities for Ireland’s financial services sector have been in the funds sector which is forecast to create more than 6,000 jobs by 2025.”

However, law firms were “severely hit” by the pandemic and will see only “a cautious return to hiring” from the second quarter.

As there is a chronic skills shortage in construction, this means project managers, quantity surveyors, civil and structural engineers and site managers are “all in serious demand.”