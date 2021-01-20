Online already

Global logistics firm CH Robinson is to set up a new technology centre in Cork creating 30 jobs.

The US Fortune 500 firm provides logistics for some of the world's largest companies and has €17bn in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually.

The new technology development centre in Cork follows a recent expansion of the company’s technology teams in Poland and will form part of more than 1,000 professionals located across the globe working on the company's transportation management systems to improve shipping performance.

Taking up office space in the new Penrose Dock office scheme, CH Robinson joins a growing number of high-tech firms setting up new centres in Cork. Chipmaker Qualcomm, cybersecurity firm Varonis and payments firm Remitly have already taken up space of the JCD development overlooking the River Lee.

While the initial jobs numbers at CH Robinson are small, the arrival of the firm in Cor, supported by the IDA, is seen as a further boost for the city with the roles targeted to high-end technology positions including senior software and developer engineering roles.

Mike Neill, the chief technology officer at CH Robinson said the talent and technology community in Cork would help deliver on solutions that lower shipping costs, simplify processes, drive greater visibility and reliability for their customers.

"The Cork expansion is yet another commitment we are making to investing in our industry-technology as we look to further accelerate the pace of innovation and provide best-in-class technology and services to our customers and carriers,” he said.