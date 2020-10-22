ComReg proposes 7% reduction in FTTC broadband

The State's communications regulator has proposed price reductions for various wholesale services provided by Eircom to other telecom operators.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) published on Thursday a consultation proposing a reduction in the monthly cost of wholesale broadband services provided over Eircom’s Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) network, alongside a reduction in the price of wholesale voice services provided in rural locations.

The proposed reduction for wholesale Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) broadband services is 7% (€1.43 a month). This is in addition to a 15% reduction that took effect in 2019 following an earlier ComReg decision.

Should the proposed reduction be implemented, around 640,000 Irish broadband users would benefit.

ComReg is also proposing a 3% reduction in price for wholesale voice services provided in rural areas.

The consultation is open for a six-week period with a closing date for submissions of 4 December 2020. A final decision on these proposals will follow in 2021.