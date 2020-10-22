ComReg proposes 7% reduction in FTTC broadband

640,000 Irish broadband users would benefit from the proposed reduction
Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 17:15
Nicole Glennon

The State's communications regulator has proposed price reductions for various wholesale services provided by Eircom to other telecom operators.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg)  published on Thursday a consultation proposing a reduction in the monthly cost of wholesale broadband services provided over Eircom’s Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) network, alongside a reduction in the price of wholesale voice services provided in rural locations.

The proposed reduction for wholesale Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) broadband services is 7% (€1.43 a month). This is in addition to a 15% reduction that took effect in 2019 following an earlier ComReg decision.

Should the proposed reduction be implemented, around 640,000 Irish broadband users would benefit.

ComReg is also proposing a 3% reduction in price for wholesale voice services provided in rural areas.

The consultation is open for a six-week period with a closing date for submissions of 4 December 2020. A final decision on these proposals will follow in 2021.

