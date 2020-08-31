Proprietary directors included in new government wage subsidy scheme

Proprietary directors can be included in the scheme so long as they are on the payroll of an eligible employer with wages reported to Revenue between July 1 2019 and June 30 2020.

Where a proprietary director is employed by two or more companies Revenue has said a claim can only be made for one of them.

No claims should be made by other companies on behalf of the proprietary director and once the person has made a selection then this cannot be changed during the duration of the scheme.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), starting September 1, was announced last week by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to replace the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) for businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The new wage subsidy scheme, EWSS, will operate until the end of March 2021 and is expected to cost €2.25bn — €1.35bn in 2020 and €0.9bn in 2021.

TWSS had already covered 600,000 workers with more than €2.7bn given to 69,500 employers.

Orla Fitzpatrick, Head of Revenue’s Medium Enterprises Division said there a number of administration categories that employers need to be compliant with to access the scheme.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “Eligible employers who wish to claim EWSS need to register for the scheme in advance of making their submission through Revenue’s Online Service, ROS.

"Such employers must have an active PAYE/PRSI registration, a bank account linked to that registration and they must also have tax clearance.”

Revenue has reported over 16,000 employers registered for the scheme over the last week with 15,000 applications for tax clearance submitted.

The TWSS and the EWSS have different eligibility criteria and need to be registered for separately.