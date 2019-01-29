NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Zimbabwe’s lawyers march over ‘denial of justice’ for arrested protesters

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 02:46 PM

Lawyers in Zimbabwe have marched on the constitutional court to protest the alleged denial of justice for hundreds of people arrested in a violent crackdown on protests that shut down the country.

A police spokeswoman has said over 1,000 people have been arrested.

Lawyers say many languish in jail after being denied bail while others have been forced into unfair hearings.

Beatrice Mtetwa, a prominent Zimbabwean lawyer, addresses fellow lawyers during a protest (Tsvangirai Mukwazhi/AP)

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa describes the judiciary’s actions as “well-coordinated”.

Dozens of gown-wearing lawyers marched in the capital, Harare, as riot police watched.

The lawyers petitioned chief justice Luke Malaba.

Reports of alleged abuses by security forces continue, with the military heavily deployed in poor and working-class suburbs.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa asserts that the arrests are meant to “cripple” his party.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba rejected the allegation.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Zimbabwe

Related Articles

Zimbabwe shuts down internet again amid unrest

Scores killed after buses collide head-on in Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after disputed election

Zimbabwe court unanimously upholds president’s election win

More in this Section

Pop star: Scary moment I found migrant stowaways in my tour bus heading for UK

May faces latest Commons test as MPs bid to shape Brexit

Brexit votes: How crucial day for future of the UK could unfold

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’


Lifestyle

The Sundance Film Festival red carpet will totally inspire your winter wardrobe

What is an essence and why should you be adding one to your skincare routine?

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »