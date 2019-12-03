News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Zimbabwe’s late president Robert Mugabe ‘left €9m and several houses’

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 10:57 AM

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe left 10 million US dollars (€9m) and several houses when he died in September, according to the first official list of assets to be made public.

Some in Zimbabwe view that estate as far too modest for the man who ruled for 37 years and was accused by critics of accumulating vast riches and presiding over grand corruption.

The report by the state-run Herald newspaper today does not mention any overseas assets, though it is thought that Mr Mugabe had properties in neighbouring South Africa and in Asia.

The report added that there appears to be no will.

It cites lawyers as saying the law stipulates that Mr Mugabe’s wife, Grace, and children will inherit the property in that case.

