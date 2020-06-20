News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Zimbabwe’s health minister faces court over Covid-19 testing fraud

Zimbabwe’s health minister faces court over Covid-19 testing fraud
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 12:09 PM

Zimbabwe’s health minister is expected to appear in court on Saturday to face allegations of illegally awarding a multimillion-dollar contract for Covid-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company.

The country’s anti-corruption agency arrested Obadiah Moyo on Friday as the scandal rocked the country and played out on social media.

Local journalists exposed how Moyo allegedly chose the company to sell medical supplies to the government at inflated prices that included face masks for 28 dollars (£22) each.

The government cancelled the contracts following public uproar.

Health workers have complained of a lack of PPE (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
Health workers have complained of a lack of PPE (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons was forced to issue a statement denying a link to the company after pictures emerged of the Zimbabwean representative of the firm enjoying the company of the president and his wife and sons at several events.

The representative, Delish Nguwaya, and some top officials of the national drugs procurement agency are already facing criminal charges related to the scandal.

Nguwaya is accused of lying in saying the company was a drugs manufacturing company based in Switzerland, “whereas it was merely a consulting company with no experience in the manufacture of drug and medical products”, according to the charge sheet.

The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in US dollars.

They argue that inflation that is now above 750% and the erosion of the value of the local currency have rendered incomes worthless.

Most traders charge for their goods in US dollars in the southern African country that has long faced economic collapse.

The health professionals have also complained about lack of adequate protective gear as the number of coronavirus cases rises.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Black Lives Matter protesters march through centre of UK city to ‘make a stand’Black Lives Matter protesters march through centre of UK city to ‘make a stand’

Tulsa mayor lifts curfew around Trump rallyTulsa mayor lifts curfew around Trump rally

Apple and Google labelled ‘disgraceful’ over UK Government app U-turnApple and Google labelled ‘disgraceful’ over UK Government app U-turn

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be firedOfficer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be fired


Lifestyle

Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coachWorking Life: Lydia Sasse, yoga teacher and wellness coach

The farming and fishing of salmon on the island of Ireland has fallen far behind places like Norway, Scotland and even the Faroe Islands.Currabinny's James Kavanagh and William Murray share their favourite salmon recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »