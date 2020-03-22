News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Zagreb cathedral damaged as strong earthquake shakes Croatia

By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:33 AM

A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic, but no casualties were initially reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23am (0523 GMT).

The epicentre was four miles (7km) north of Zagreb at a depth of six miles (10km).

A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)
A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

Witnesses said several buildings cracked in Zagreb and walls and rooftops were damaged. Streets were littered with debris and concrete slabs fell on cars.

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.

