YouTube terminates David Icke’s account

YouTube have deleted conspiracy theorist David Icke’s account.

The video-sharing site said the 68-year-old violated its policies on sharing information about coronavirus.

The former footballer has made controversial unproven claims about the virus on several internet platforms, including a discredited theory that it is linked to the 5G mobile network.

The video service, owned by Google, told the BBC: “YouTube has clear policies prohibiting any content that disputes the existence and transmission of Covid-19 as described by the WHO and the NHS.

“Due to continued violation of these policies we have terminated David Icke’s YouTube channel.”

The ban follows a similar move by Facebook, who removed Icke’s page from their site on Friday.

In 48 hours both Facebook and YouTube have deleted David Icke after our report on his toxic COVID-19 misinformation. Now we need @Instagram and @Twitter to follow suit. 800 people have signed our #DeplatformIcke open letter. Add your name here: https://t.co/BQ6RIIi6Rr pic.twitter.com/7jO3S75PB2 — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) May 2, 2020

Famous medics including Dr Christian Jessen and former junior doctor Adam Kay have called on social networks to remove Icke from their platforms.

They are backed by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), who claim Icke’s conspiracies over Covid-19 have been viewed more than 30 million times.

“We commend YouTube on bowing to pressure and taking action on David Icke’s channel,” said CCDH’s chief executive Imran Ahmed.

“However, there remains a network of channels and shadowy amplifiers, who promote Mr Icke’s content (and) need to be removed.”

They asked for other networks to follow the lead, and added: “It is time for Instagram and Twitter to follow Facebook and YouTube by acting to remove Icke and his content from their platforms.

“Lies cost lives in a global pandemic, and their failure to act promptly puts us all at risk.”