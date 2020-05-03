News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

YouTube terminates David Icke’s account

YouTube terminates David Icke’s account
By Press Association
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 07:30 AM

YouTube have deleted conspiracy theorist David Icke’s account.

The video-sharing site said the 68-year-old violated its policies on sharing information about coronavirus.

The former footballer has made controversial unproven claims about the virus on several internet platforms, including a discredited theory that it is linked to the 5G mobile network.

The video service, owned by Google, told the BBC: “YouTube has clear policies prohibiting any content that disputes the existence and transmission of Covid-19 as described by the WHO and the NHS.

“Due to continued violation of these policies we have terminated David Icke’s YouTube channel.”

The ban follows a similar move by Facebook, who removed Icke’s page from their site on Friday.

Famous medics including Dr Christian Jessen and former junior doctor Adam Kay have called on social networks to remove Icke from their platforms.

They are backed by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), who claim Icke’s conspiracies over Covid-19 have been viewed more than 30 million times.

“We commend YouTube on bowing to pressure and taking action on David Icke’s channel,” said CCDH’s chief executive Imran Ahmed.

“However, there remains a network of channels and shadowy amplifiers, who promote Mr Icke’s content (and) need to be removed.”

They asked for other networks to follow the lead, and added: “It is time for Instagram and Twitter to follow Facebook and YouTube by acting to remove Icke and his content from their platforms.

“Lies cost lives in a global pandemic, and their failure to act promptly puts us all at risk.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

David IckeFacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube

More in this Section

Tara Reade admits omitting ‘sexual assault’ from early reports against Joe BidenTara Reade admits omitting ‘sexual assault’ from early reports against Joe Biden

UK Prime Minister says doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled Covid-19UK Prime Minister says doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled Covid-19

Spain edges out of Covid-19 lockdown as the wider world takes further stepsSpain edges out of Covid-19 lockdown as the wider world takes further steps

A-listers join former presidents to call for unity against pandemic threatA-listers join former presidents to call for unity against pandemic threat


Lifestyle

Ethna Dorman tells Eve Kelliher about the journey that led her to her carriage house havenWhat it's like spending lockdown in the Home of the Year

Clodagh Finn talks to the Mayo yogurt producers embracing the culture shiftMayo yoghurt company finds silver lining in online sales

Des O’Sullivan takes a look at an auction world that’s adjusting to the new normal.Antiques: Online sales open new chapter

Many of us will have an elder tree growing within our two kilometre radius.Michelle Darmody: Baking with elderflowers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »