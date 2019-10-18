Youth just seconds from death in lethal rail prank in Wales

Police are investigating after a youth avoided being hit by a train by a matter of inches in a game of chicken at a Welsh train station.

CCTV from Pyle station showed the young man crossing the tracks to leap onto the platform just seconds before a train passes at 90mph.

Three other youths can be seen standing on the platform.

Now British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the incident, which took place at around 11.17pm on October 8.

Inspector Mike Edwards said: “The railway is a highly dangerous environment and anyone seeking to trespass on the line is not only committing an offence but are risking their lives.

“This footage is deeply concerning, quite frankly I am surprised our officers were not called to a fatality that evening – this young man was seconds from tragedy.

“Trespassing is no joke and we urge people to respect the railway and its dangers.”