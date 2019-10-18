News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Youth just seconds from death in lethal rail prank in Wales

Youth just seconds from death in lethal rail prank in Wales
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:28 PM

Police are investigating after a youth avoided being hit by a train by a matter of inches in a game of chicken at a Welsh train station.

CCTV from Pyle station showed the young man crossing the tracks to leap onto the platform just seconds before a train passes at 90mph.

Three other youths can be seen standing on the platform.

Now British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the incident, which took place at around 11.17pm on October 8.

Inspector Mike Edwards said: “The railway is a highly dangerous environment and anyone seeking to trespass on the line is not only committing an offence but are risking their lives.

“This footage is deeply concerning, quite frankly I am surprised our officers were not called to a fatality that evening – this young man was seconds from tragedy.

“Trespassing is no joke and we urge people to respect the railway and its dangers.”

More on this topic

'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him

Armed police drive pregnant woman to hospital in time to give birthArmed police drive pregnant woman to hospital in time to give birth

One of Britain’s worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prisonOne of Britain’s worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prison

US ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death caseUS ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death case

BTPChickenRailwayTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Judge rejects legal challenge calling for Brexit deal to be ruled unlawfulJudge rejects legal challenge calling for Brexit deal to be ruled unlawful

Lebanese PM offers 72-hour ultimatum amid nationwide protestsLebanese PM offers 72-hour ultimatum amid nationwide protests

Extinction Rebellion climate protester scales Big Ben scaffoldingExtinction Rebellion climate protester scales Big Ben scaffolding

Letter from Meghan to her father written at ‘time of great personal anguish’Letter from Meghan to her father written at ‘time of great personal anguish’


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »