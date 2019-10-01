News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

You’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom Cruise

You’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom Cruise
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 11:02 AM

Ukraine’s leader is not just trying to charm US President Donald Trump — he has now set his sights on Tom Cruise as well.

The Hollywood superstar is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Mr Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters on Monday night.

Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry (Evan Vucci/AP)
Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry (Evan Vucci/AP)

As Cruise walked in, Mr Zelenskiy said: “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said: “It pays the bills.”

Mr Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

But the video excerpts included no mention of Mr Trump or the US impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hotel Mumbai: Four days of terror and mayhemHotel Mumbai: Four days of terror and mayhem

Jessie Buckley reveals why her role in Judy Garland biopic was ‘scary’Jessie Buckley reveals why her role in Judy Garland biopic was ‘scary’

When lives were plunged into chaos: Sean Bean on portraying a man with PTSDWhen lives were plunged into chaos: Sean Bean on portraying a man with PTSD

Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screenCork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

Tom CruiseVolodymyr ZelenskiyTOPIC: Film

More in this Section

North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekendNorth Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume this weekend

Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plansBoris Johnson warns of ‘hard yards’ as he prepares to submit Brexit plans

Johnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of BrexitJohnson: Allegations about my personal conduct only surfaced because of Brexit

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respectAngry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect


Lifestyle

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »