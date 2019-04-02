NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
‘You’re a b*****d’: Jim Carrey angers Mussolini's granddaughter

By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini has branded actor Jim Carrey as a b***** after he tweeted a drawing of the hanging of her grandfather, Benito Mussolini, and Claretta Petacci.

The actor expressed his views on fascism by tweeting an original sketch, with the text: "If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta."

Her reply then proceeded to spark a debate between herself and American political communication specialist, Evan O'Connell.

I think you're confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather

- he tweeted.

Alessandra, who was elected to European Parliament in 2014, went on to share several images from US history that she thought Carrey could do cartoons of - such as the story of activist Rosa Parks.

Carrey has yet to respond to Alessandra's tweets.

The Candian has been filling his timeline with political drawings since 2017.

