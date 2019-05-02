NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Young Jews march in Poland to remember Holocaust victims

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Thousands of young Jews from around the world joined Holocaust survivors and politicians for an annual remembrance march in southern Poland.

Around 10,000 marchers carrying Israeli flags and Say NO To Antisemitism banners took part in the March Of The Living, focusing on fighting anti-Semitism and hatred.

The march follows a 1.8 mile (3km) route between the two parts of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp operated by German Nazis.

Participants in the Holocaust remembrance walk (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

At the former Birkenau site, where Jews from around Europe were brought by train and killed in gas chambers between 1942-45, participants placed wooden signs with the names of relatives who died in the Holocaust on remaining train tracks.

The march takes place every year on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. It began in 1988 as part of an education program for young Jews.

Six US ambassadors, including ambassador to Israel David M Friedman and Georgette Mosbacher, the ambassador to Poland, were among the international representatives who attended.

The Holocaust remembrance walk takes place annually (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila and Poland’s agriculture minister also walked in the march.

An estimated 1.1 million people died at Auschwitz-Birkenau during Nazi Germany’s Second World War occupation of Poland, most of them European Jews but also Polish resistance members, Roma and Russian prisoners of war.

- Press Association

