Young child dies after car mounts pavement in Edinburgh

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 09:52 PM

A three-year-old boy has died following a car crash in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday at around 2.30pm, a red Kia car crashed on Morningside Road, hitting two pedestrians.

A 37-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where the boy died. The woman is being treated for her injuries.

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “The heartfelt thoughts of my colleagues and I remain with the families involved in this absolutely tragic incident.

“We are providing support to the family and I would ask that the privacy of those involved are respected at this time.

“Our inquiries will continue to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage and who has so far not spoken to the Police to contact us.”


Edinburgh

