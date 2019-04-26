NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
‘Young and vibrant’ Donald Trump, 72, confident he can beat Joe Biden, 76

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 03:36 PM

President Donald Trump has said he feels “young” and “vibrant” at the age of 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden “easily”.

A reporter asked Mr Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the United States.

Mr Trump said: “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it.

“I’m a young vibrant man.”

Joe Biden is 76 (Jessica Griffin/AP)

Then he smiled and said he was not sure about Democratic presidential contender Mr Biden, the second oldest contender in the race behind Bernie Sanders, who is 77.

Mr Trump said: “I look at Joe. I don’t know about him.”

But he added that he would never say anyone is too old to be president.

- Press Association

