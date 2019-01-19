Yellow vest protests continue in France despite Macron outreach

Hundreds of yellow vest protesters are demonstrating across France for a 10th consecutive weekend despite a national debate launched this week by President Emmanuel Macron.

Demonstrators answered a call from a prominent and provocative protester promoting a march starting at the Invalides monument in Paris, home to Napoleon’s tomb, to remember the 10 people killed in protest-related traffic accidents and hundreds injured since the movement kicked off on November 17.

Police have been criticised by protesters for the use of rubber projectiles that have left dozens of people injured.

At the Invalides, protesters carrying a banner that read “Citizens in danger” marched at the front of the procession and held coffin-shaped blackboards in memory of those killed. Protesters with a banner reading ‘Citizen in danger’ (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Paris deployed 5,000 police around the capital, notably around government buildings and the Champs-Elysees, which was the stage of recent violence. About 80,000 police are spread out nationally.

The capital and much of France have endured weeks of protests that at times descended into violence.

Saturday marked the 10th straight weekend of yellow vest protests, and will test whether Mr Macron’s debate is diminishing the movement’s momentum.

The grassroots protests started two months ago over fuel taxes but became a broader revolt against economic problems. The movement showed signed of abating during the festive period, but more than 80,000 people protested across France last weekend — up from 50,000 the week before. Demonstrations have been going on for 10 weeks in a row (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Mr Macron is facing a plethora of demands ranging from the re-introduction of France’s wealth tax, called the ISF, on the country’s richest people, to the implementation of popular votes that allow citizens to propose new laws.

Mr Macron launched his grand debate this week during meetings with mayors and local officials. The three-month-long debate consists of a series of meetings organised by ordinary citizens, associations and elected officials to enable the French to express their views on the economy and democracy.

Mr Macron said he is open to discussions but has already warned he will not give up on his promises, including the sensitive issue of reforming pensions.

- Press Association