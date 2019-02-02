Yellow Vest protesters back on French streets for 12th consecutive weekend

France's yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets again to keep pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Yellow vests demonstrators in Marseille today. Photo: AP/Claude Paris

It is the 12th consecutive weekend of demonstrations in the country.

Multiple protests are taking place in Paris and other cities to denounce Mr Macron's economic policies, seen by critics as favouring the rich.

This weekend, demonstrators in the French capital are paying tribute to the yellow vest protesters injured during clashes with police.

The government says around 2,000 people have been injured in protests since the movement began on November 17.

Separately, 10 people have died in road incidents related to yellow vest actions.

