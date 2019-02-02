NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Yellow Vest protesters back on French streets for 12th consecutive weekend

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 02:44 PM

France's yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets again to keep pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Yellow vests demonstrators in Marseille today. Photo: AP/Claude Paris

It is the 12th consecutive weekend of demonstrations in the country.

Multiple protests are taking place in Paris and other cities to denounce Mr Macron's economic policies, seen by critics as favouring the rich.

This weekend, demonstrators in the French capital are paying tribute to the yellow vest protesters injured during clashes with police.

The government says around 2,000 people have been injured in protests since the movement began on November 17.

Separately, 10 people have died in road incidents related to yellow vest actions.

PA


KEYWORDS

Yellow VestFranceProtest

Related Articles

Chris Brown in custody in Paris over rape allegation, French police say

Four go on trial in Paris over horse meat found in frozen lasagne

Two people dead after fire at French ski resort

Three injured in suspected gas explosion at university in France

More in this Section

US governor’s future in doubt as he loses key support after racist photo emerges

Finding crying newborn baby in shopping bag was ‘shocking’, dog walker says

Unseen work by JD Salinger to be published, says author’s son

Judge warns Trump’s aide not to treat charges like PR campaign


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »