NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Yellow vest movement continues French protests, but on smaller scale

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 12:43 PM

Small groups of so-called yellow vest protesters have gathered in Paris and elsewhere in France, but momentum for their movement appears to be waning.

A few dozen gathered on Saturday on the elegant Champs-Elysees, the scene of rioting amid the protests earlier this month.

Police are monitoring the protesters, but both police and demonstrators appeared to be out in much smaller numbers than previous weekends.

The protesters have in previous weeks brought chaos to the streets of Paris (Clement Lanot/AP)

The demonstrations have targeted French President Emmanuel Macron, who has ceded to several of their demands for tax relief and other economic help.

However many people remain frustrated with his pro-business leadership and are continuing to stage roadblocks at roundabouts around the country.

The yellow vest movement began on November 17 as a protest against fuel taxes and is named after the fluorescent protective gear French motorists must keep in their cars by law.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Emmanuel MacronFranceParisYellow vests

Related Articles

Yellow vest protests quieter across France ahead of Christmas

Macron measures to quell French protests 'will cost €10bn'

Almost 1,000 in custody as French police use tear gas in effort to quell protests

France deploys security forces amid fears of more riots

More in this Section

Kevin Spacey asks to skip Massachusetts court appearance

Suspect in death of California officer arrested

Woman charged with murder after two children die in the UK

Two dead as roadside bomb hits tourist bus in Egypt


Lifestyle

Get ready to party this new year with quick and easy snacks

How was it for you? Marjorie Brennan looks back on 2018

Party looks that have us all bewitched

Lindsay Woods: January is bleak enough without lobbing unrealistic expectations upon myself

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »