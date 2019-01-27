NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
XXXTentacion’s son born seven months after rapper’s death

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Seven months after XXXTentacion was killed, the rapper’s son has been born.

Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, gave birth on Saturday to baby boy, Gekyume Onfroy.

The birth was announced on Saturday evening by XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

Gekyume’s name is derived from a word the rapper created before his death.

His family defined it as meaning “a different state” or “next universe of thought”.

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot in June in Florida in what authorities called a robbery attempt.

XXXTentacion’s sophomore album debuted at number one on the Billboard charts last March.

In December, a posthumous album also reached number one.

Four men have been indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

- Press Association


