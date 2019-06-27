News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Writer told us in 1990s she had been sexually assaulted by Trump, say friends

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 06:31 PM

Two women have confirmed that the writer E Jean Carroll told them in the 1990s that she had been sexually assaulted by US President Donald Trump in the dressing room of a New York City department store.

The women, both journalists who were friends with Ms Carroll, have spoken publicly for the first time to The New York Times newspaper in a podcast released today.

Carol Martin, a former news anchor on WCBS-TV, and Lisa Birnbach, a writer and author, said they had had opposite reactions when Ms Carroll told them of her alleged encounter with Mr Trump at Bergdorf Goodman.

E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her (Craig Ruttle/AP)
E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Ms Carroll, a feature writer and longtime Elle advice columnist, said she had run into Mr Trump at the department store and was helping him shop for a gift when he pushed her up against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her.

Ms Carroll said she had used her knee to distance herself and got out of the room.

Ms Birnbach said Ms Carroll had called her straight after the alleged incident.

“I remember her saying repeatedly, ‘He pulled down my tights’ … which got me to think that was as far as it went,” she said.

READ MORE

Trump, Democrats blame each other over migrant deaths at US border

More details had then emerged.

“And I said, ‘What? He raped you?'” Ms Birnbach said.

“I said, ‘Let’s go to the police,'” she recalled, but Ms Carroll refused.

Ms Martin said she had spoken to Ms Carroll within a few days.

She recalled that her friend seemed to be “handling it” on her own.

“She doesn’t break down easily,” Ms Martin said.

“I said, ‘Don’t tell anybody,'” Ms Martin added.

Mr Trump said that Ms Carroll was “totally lying” and that the story was completely fabricated.

“Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Mr Trump told The Hill in an interview at the White House.

READ MORE

Former Trump campaign boss Manafort to face further charges

- Press Association

More on this topic

Former Trump campaign boss Manafort to face further charges

Democratic presidential debate at a glance

Trump, Democrats blame each other over migrant deaths at US border

US Democrats face off in first presidential debate

Donald TrumpE Jean CarrollTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Plane diverted to Stansted Airport after security alert

Theresa May arrives at G20 summit with plea to US and Iran to calm tensions

Three-year-old's death from button battery leads to recommendations for new safety rules

Giant bird three times bigger than an ostrich once roamed Europe, scientists say


Lifestyle

Top luxury ice creams to chose from this summer

Johnny Ward opens his heart about his dad's passing and his time on DWTS

Photographer David Magee in the frame for exhibition in Cork's Lavit Gallery

8 reasons to follow in Greta Thunberg’s tracks and travel through Europe by train this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »