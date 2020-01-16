News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Wounded baby whale given antibiotic shot fired from air gun

Wounded baby whale given antibiotic shot fired from air gun
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 09:59 PM

Scientists have given an antibiotic shot to a badly injured newborn whale they have been tracking off the coasts of Georgia and Florida, hoping to improve what experts said were tough odds for the endangered animal.

A crew of trained specialists got close enough to the injured right whale calf and its mother on Wednesday to inject it using a syringe fired from an air gun, said Barb Zoodsma, who oversees the right whale recovery programme in the south-east US for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“This is a very valuable animal with tremendous conservation value,” said Hendrik Nollens, a vet who was part of the boat crew.

“If there’s anything we can do to improve its chances by giving extra coverage (with antibiotics), we should do that.”

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with scientists estimating 400 or fewer still exist.

The wounded calf was first spotted on January 8 off the coast of Georgia by one of the aerial survey crews that fly over the coast each winter to search for newborn whales swimming with their mothers.

Photographs of the injured calf revealed grievous cuts to its mouth and the top of the head near its blowhole, probably made by a boat propeller. There is not much humans can do to help.

But the baby whale appeared to be swimming normally with its mother more than a week after its wounds were noted, said Mr Nollens, the head veterinarian for SeaWorld, which helped experts decide it was worth giving antibiotics a try.

“This is a severe injury. The odds are still against this animal,” Mr Nollens said. “But on day eight, the fact that the calf is still outwardly that close to normal shows the calf still has a chance.”

The antibiotics should help the whale calf fight off infections that otherwise could kill it, Mr Nollens said. However, scientists monitoring the newborn whale say the damage to its mouth may impair its ability to feed, making long-term survival unlikely.

Right whale deaths have outpaced births in recent years, raising concern among researchers about the species’ prospects for survival.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Glowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victimsGlowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victims

Volcanic activity did not kill off dinosaurs, scientists sayVolcanic activity did not kill off dinosaurs, scientists say

‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds‘PigeonBot’ could help scientists develop drones that mimic birds

Congress formally opens impeachment of President Donald TrumpCongress formally opens impeachment of President Donald Trump


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »