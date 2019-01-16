NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

World’s permafrost ‘getting warmer’

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 03:18 PM

The world’s permafrost is getting warmer, with temperatures increasing by an average of 0.3C (0.54F) over a decade, according to scientists.

The study found the biggest rise in Siberia, where frozen soil temperatures rose by 0.9C (1.62F) between 2007 and 2016.

A family walking in the city of Nadym in northern Siberia (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Researchers working on the Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost collected usable data for the entire period from 123 boreholes in the Arctic, Antarctic and high mountain ranges of Europe and Central Asia.

The temperature rose at 71 sites, sank at 12 and remained unchanged at 40.

Scientists say the increases track global warming generally.

They said thawing permafrost – already recorded at five of the sites – contains organic matter that can release greenhouse gases, further stoking climate change.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

climate changePermafrost

More in this Section

Body painting can stop blood-sucking horseflies, research suggests

How Jeremy Corbyn’s no confidence motion will work

Brexit options: What potential outcomes remain?

Crushing defeat for May must pave way for second EU referendum, Sturgeon demands


Lifestyle

As Kate Moss turns 45, here are 7 style lessons we’ve learned from her

New series explores Ireland's remote townlands and its people

James McAvoy is a Glass act in latest film

Turning 30: Regrets, advice and reflection from those who've hit the milestone

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »