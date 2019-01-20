NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
World’s oldest man dies aged 113

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 11:20 AM

The world’s oldest man has died at his home in northern Japan at the age of 113.

His family said Masazo Nonaka died in the early hours of Sunday while sleeping at his home, a hot springs inn, in Ashoro on Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido.

The family said he died peacefully from natural causes.

The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot springs inn for four generations, was certified last year as the world’s oldest living man at 112 years and 259 days.

Masazo Nonaka’s family said he died peacefully (Masanori Takei/Kyodo News via AP)

Born on July 25 1905, Mr Nonaka grew up in a large family and followed his parents in running the inn, which is now run by his granddaughter, Yuko.

She said her grandfather appeared to be as usual until her elder sister noticed he was not breathing. He was pronounced dead by his family doctor.

“He didn’t have any health problem. He went peacefully and that’s at least our consolation,” she said.

Nonaka, who enjoyed eating sweets, used to regularly soak in the springs, and would move about in the inn in a wheelchair, wearing his trademark knitted cap.

He outlived all seven of his siblings, as well as his wife and three of their five children.

- Press Association


