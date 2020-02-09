News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

World’s largest aerial firework launched over US ski resort

World’s largest aerial firework launched over US ski resort
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 10:55 PM

A firework launched over a US ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial such device.

The 2,800lb shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival in Colorado before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years.

Mr Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts.

Christina Conlon of Guinness said she verified the shell launched was the world’s largest.

The record-breaking firework is launched (Derek Maiolo/AP)
The record-breaking firework is launched (Derek Maiolo/AP)

The firework was 400lb heaver than the previous record-holder, a 2,397lb explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

During a ceremony after the launch to present Borden and his team with their certificate, Ms Conlon said they showed tenacity and perseverance in coming back after last year’s failed attempt.

A winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the 26-foot-long  mortar used to launch the shell, and also made transporting the shell difficult.

Mr Borden said getting the area ploughed was more trouble than setting up the firework itself.

FireworkTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

'Now I know what it's like': Amputation surgeon back at work in UK after having both legs removed'Now I know what it's like': Amputation surgeon back at work in UK after having both legs removed

Thai soldier shot dead after killing 26 in gun rampageThai soldier shot dead after killing 26 in gun rampage

After the fires come the floods as Australia’s wild summer continuesAfter the fires come the floods as Australia’s wild summer continues

Thai soldier shot dead after killing 27 in gun rampageThai soldier shot dead after killing 27 in gun rampage


Lifestyle

Love is in the air this week as many of us prepare to celebrate our loved ones with romantic gestures. But does this ever happen among animals too? They may not know it is Valentine’s day but do animals love in the ways that we do?Appliance of Science: Do animals fall in love?

Denise O'Donoghue hears from Ashleigh O’Connor, the spa manager in the Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links, Co Dublin. Portmarnock.comYou've Been Served: Ashleigh O'Connor, spa manager at Portmarnock Hotel

I’m originally from Mayo. I grew up in Swinford and I attended both primary and secondary school there.School Daze: ‘No education is lost’ says Loretta Kennedy

Put some thought into your gifts this February 14, your Valentine will love you for it, writes Esther N McCarthy11 gift ideas for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »