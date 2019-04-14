NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

‘World’s deadliest bird’ kills owner after fall

Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 08:48 AM

A large, flightless bird killed its owner when it attacked him after he fell, authorities in Florida have said.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department said a cassowary killed the man on his property near Gainesville, apparently using its long claws.

The victim, 75-year-old Marvin Hajos, was breeding the birds, which are native to Australia and New Guinea.

When he fell, he was attacked

Deputy chief Jeff Taylor said: “It looks like it was accidental. My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell.

“When he fell, he was attacked.”

“Initial information indicates that this was a tragic accident for Mr Hajos,” said Lieutenant Brett Rhodenizer, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

“The cassowary involved remains secured on private property at this time.”

READ MORE

‘World’s biggest plane’ completes first flight

Cassowaries are similar to emus and reach up to 6ft in height and weigh up to 60kg.

They have black body feathers and bright blue heads and necks.

The San Diego Zoo website calls cassowaries the world’s most dangerous bird, with a 4in dagger-like claw on each foot.

“The cassowary can slice open any predator or potential threat with a single swift kick,” the website says.

“Powerful legs help the cassowary run up to 31mph through the dense forest underbrush.”

Cassowaries are not raised for food in the US but are sought after by collectors.

To get the mandatory permit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires cassowary owners to have “substantial experience” and meet specific cage requirements, spokeswoman Karen Parker said.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Perez hails Benitez influence with striker confident Newcastle are now safe

Protect our oceans, urges Seychelles leader during deep dive

Lewis Hamilton eases to victory in China

Update: M7 reopens after weekend upgrade

KEYWORDS

CassowaryFlorida

More in this Section

Vitamin D deficiency linked to increased susceptibility to MS

Salisbury named UK’s best place to live after Novichok poisoning attack

Corbyn says Assange should answer questions about sexual allegations

Police in Spain clash with protesters targeting far-right party


Lifestyle

Library sale opens a brand new chapter

A necessary read: 'Antisemitism: Here and Now'

Reach for the sky: Pat Fitzpatrick hits the gym ahead of his next mountain challenge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »