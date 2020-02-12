News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman who tried to open plane door mid-flight jailed in UK

Woman who tried to open plane door mid-flight jailed in UK
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 01:32 PM

A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight while yelling ‘I’m going to kill you all’ has been jailed for two years in England.

Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines, and two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

She later said that she “blacked out and didn’t really remember what happened” after mixing alcohol with medication, said prosecutor Michael Crimp.

The 26-year-old defendant, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, admitted at an earlier hearing to endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe on the Jet2 flight to Dalaman in Turkey on June 22 last year.

Chloe Haines admitted the charges at an earlier hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chloe Haines admitted the charges at an earlier hearing (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Coombe suffered scratches as she tried to prevent Haines from opening the plane door.

Judge Charles Gratwicke, sentencing Haines today, said: “Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives.

“For some it will be their worst nightmare come true.”

Haines, dressed in a white shirt and black top, with her blonde hair in a ponytail, sobbed through much of the hearing.

Jet2 calculated that the incident cost them £86,000, the court heard.

More on this topic

Fund entitled to possession of deceased man's Limerick property, High Court rulesFund entitled to possession of deceased man's Limerick property, High Court rules

Boy who fell through skylight into tunnel settles action for €75kBoy who fell through skylight into tunnel settles action for €75k

'I don't want to go out on my own': Teen speaks about man who asked her to engage in sex act after giving her a lift'I don't want to go out on my own': Teen speaks about man who asked her to engage in sex act after giving her a lift

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

Chloe HainesDalamanJet2Stansted AirportTurkeycourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Scientists seek breakthrough on bile duct cancer resistance to chemotherapyScientists seek breakthrough on bile duct cancer resistance to chemotherapy

Foot-and-mouth disease virus could help target deadly pancreatic cancer – studyFoot-and-mouth disease virus could help target deadly pancreatic cancer – study

Boris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreakBoris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreak

China’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcelsChina’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcels


Lifestyle

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »