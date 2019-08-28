News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman who called herself Devil Bitch 666 sexually abused children for money

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 05:48 PM

A woman who called herself Devil Bitch 666 has been jailed for the “abhorrent” sexual abuse of children for money.

Jodie Little, 30, sexually abused a boy under the age of 13 and published an advert offering videos of child sex abuse, the British National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

She committed the offences for paying customers on a website providing adult escort and webcam services from where she lived in northern Cyprus.

The NCA said Little, who is originally from Huddersfield in England, used the names Queen of Tabbo and devil bitch 666 while online.

She was sentenced to 12 years and four months at Isleworth Crown Court in London yesterday after pleading guilty to nine offences.

Little admitted sexual activity with a boy under 13, publishing an obscene article describing child rape and publishing an advert offering videos of child sex abuse.

She also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, conspiracy to sexually assault a boy under 13 by touching, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Out of the nine offences she admitted, eight came under Section 72 of the UK's Sexual Offences Act 2003, legislation which allows British nationals to be prosecuted in the UK for offences committed overseas.

The NCA said it passed intelligence to police in northern Cyprus in June last year, leading to Little’s deportation to the UK.

Along with being made aware of her offending, authorities in Cyprus also found Little’s visa had expired.

Jason Booth, NCA operations manager, said: “Little was financially motivated.

“Her crimes are utterly abhorrent and are one of many examples the NCA is seeing of worsening cyber-enabled child sexual offending.

“The NCA knows that the scale and severity of offending against children are worsening.”

Mr Booth said the NCA and UK police arrest around 450 child sex offenders a month and safeguard a further 680 children during the same period.

He said: “We did everything we could in this case using our investigators, international staff and child protection experts to stop Little’s offending.”

- Press Association

