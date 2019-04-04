NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Woman treated for cervical cancer welcomes HPV vaccine success

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:01 AM

A woman treated for cervical cancer has welcomed the findings of a new study showing the apparent effectiveness of Scotland’s national HPV vaccination programme.

Laura McAdam, 33, from Ayrshire, said she wishes the vaccine had been around when she was at school.

Ms McAdam was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after a routine smear test uncovered changes in her cervix, despite having no symptoms.

I would advise all girls to get vaccinated because there is proof that it works

She has since had laser treatment, a hysterectomy and lymph nodes removed, and has a scan every six months.

She said: “If this injection they are giving at schools now is wiping this out then that is amazing news and I’m definitely all for it.

“I wouldn’t wish what has happened to me on my worst enemy. Although I’ve had treatment I don’t think my nightmare will ever really be over as I’ll constantly be worrying if they got all the cancer or if it’s come back.

“I would advise all girls to get vaccinated because there is proof that it works. I would also advise women to go for smear tests. It was a smear test that saved my life.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Cervical cancerHPV

More in this Section

British army investigating after video of soldiers shooting Jeremy Corbyn image surfaces

Philippines seizes 757 tarantulas flown in from Poland

World’s largest amphibian goes on display at London Zoo

Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex and adultery


Lifestyle

Pesto, palaces and a dynamic port: Genoa is Italy’s underrated city break

5 non-negotiables for getting better sleep – according to a sleep expert

12 wine terms to use if you want to pass as a wine expert

Not quite a return to the Stone Age

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »