News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman released from prison after case championed by celebrities

Woman released from prison after case championed by celebrities
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:24 PM

A US woman who said she was a 16-year-old sex-trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 has been released from prison after being granted clemency.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities had lobbied for Cyntoia Brown’s release, and then-Tennessee governor Bill Haslam agreed in January.

Brown, now 31, will remain on parole supervision for 10 years after her release, on the condition she does not violate any state or federal laws, holds a job, and participates in regular counselling sessions, Mr Haslam’s commutation said.

In a statement, Brown said she wanted to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation.

“I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud,” she wrote.

Her lawyers said she is requesting privacy and transition time before she makes herself available to the public.

Brown was convicted in 2006 of murdering 43-year-old Nashville estate agent Johnny Allen. Police said she shot him in the back of the head at close range with a gun she brought to rob him after he picked her up at a drive-in restaurant in Nashville to have sex with her.

The US Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, but the state of Tennessee argued successfully in lower courts that Brown’s sentence was not in violation of federal law because she would be eligible for parole after serving at least 51 years.

Mr Haslam said that was too harsh a condition for a crime Brown admitted to committing as a teenager, especially given the steps she has taken to rebuild her life. She completed studies with Lipscomb University as an inmate.

Brown met prison counsellors to design a plan for her release, which will include time in a transition centre and continuing coursework with the Lipscomb University programme, the state Department of Correction said.

Brown ran away from her adoptive family in Nashville in 2004 and began living in a hotel with a man known as Cut Throat, who forced her to become a prostitute and verbally, physically and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Brown’s lawyers contended she was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental capacity to be culpable in the killing because she was impaired by her mother’s alcohol use while she was in the womb.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Backfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times SquareBackfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times Square

El Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visitEl Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visit

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

Mass shootings in America - Beyond reasonMass shootings in America - Beyond reason

Cyntoia BrownTOPIC: US

More in this Section

‘World’s largest parrot’ stood 1m tall and may have eaten other parrots‘World’s largest parrot’ stood 1m tall and may have eaten other parrots

Astronomers identify ‘transition phase’ in celestial colour changeAstronomers identify ‘transition phase’ in celestial colour change

Staring out seagulls is the secret to protecting your chips, scientists sayStaring out seagulls is the secret to protecting your chips, scientists say

China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »