Woman mistakenly given erectile dysfunction cream for her eye

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 04:23 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman in Scotland has been injured, after mistakenly being prescribed an erectile dysfunction cream for her eye.

She was given erectile dysfunction cream 'Vitaros' instead of the eye lubricant 'VitA-POS'.

The event has been highlighted in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) which has questioned why neither the patient, GP or pharmacist queried the prescription.

It says: "Prescribing errors are common, and medications with similar names/packaging increase risk.

However, it is unusual in this case that no individual (including the patient, general practitioner or dispensing pharmacist) questioned erectile dysfunction cream being prescribed to a female patient, with ocular application instructions.

It added that she was treated for a mild chemical injury to her eye with topical antibiotics, steroids and lubricants.

The woman was treated "for a mild ocular chemical injury" to her eye and has responded well to treatment.


