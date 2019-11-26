News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman killed by wild boar outside Texas home

Woman killed by wild boar outside Texas home
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 08:59 PM

A pack of wild boar attacked and killed a woman outside a home in Texas where she worked as a carer.

Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac.

Chambers County sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Ms Rollins to arrive on Sunday.

The woman went outside and found Ms Rollins, 59, in the garden between her car and the front door.

Mr Hawthorne said Ms Rollins had a severe head wound and several other injuries consistent with animal bites.

The coroner in neighbouring Jefferson County ruled on Monday that Ms Rollins bled to death after an attack by wild boar.

READ MORE

Corbyn refuses to apologise to Jewish community after Chief Rabbi warning

More on this topic

Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prisonThree men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prison

‘Presidents are not kings’: Judge rules ex-White House lawyer must obey subpoena‘Presidents are not kings’: Judge rules ex-White House lawyer must obey subpoena

Police investigating after baby put up for sale on Craigslist for $500Police investigating after baby put up for sale on Craigslist for $500

White House lockdown lifts after reports of aircraft in a restricted airspaceWhite House lockdown lifts after reports of aircraft in a restricted airspace

BoarTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Outgoing Lebanese PM withdraws candidacy for postOutgoing Lebanese PM withdraws candidacy for post

Officer commended for Grenfell work gets community service over child abuse videoOfficer commended for Grenfell work gets community service over child abuse video

Hong Kong election shows desire for changeHong Kong election shows desire for change

13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Playing Santa carries with it a responsibility like no other. Get it right, and you become an icon. Get it wrong, and you run the risk of ruining Christmas says Chris Wasser.Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »