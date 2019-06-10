News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman killed as crane smashes into flats during Texas thunderstorms

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 06:38 AM

A woman has been killed and six other people injured after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Texas amid severe thunderstorms.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that the woman was killed when the crane cut a gash in the building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.

Mr Evans said it is too early to say whether there may be more people injured or killed.

“We only hope that what we’ve found up to this point is where the damage and where the impact stops,” he said.

Isaiah Allen, a resident of the damaged apartments, holds on to his dog Princess (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Of those injured, two were listed in a critical condition, three had suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries and was later discharged from a hospital.

Video footage shows the crane ripped a hole into the side of the building. It also damaged an adjacent parking garage and some of the vehicles in it.

The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail.

The agency also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region.

The weather service said winds could exceed 70mph. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reported that gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Firefighters in Louisiana swim through flash floods to rescue trapped driver

Police link 60 murders to ‘most prolific serial killer in US history’

Obamas to produce podcasts with Spotify

Probe finds ‘state actor’ led attack on tankers in UAE port

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Changing from a night owl to an early bird ‘only takes a few weeks’

Documents reveal plaque snub for pioneering IVF nurse

Accused IS hostage keepers will have to face me in court – victim’s daughter

Trump continues to dangle tariff threat over Mexico


Lifestyle

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »