News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman killed and suspect shot at home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely

Woman killed and suspect shot at home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:40 PM

A woman was killed at the home of former Tarzan actor Ron Ely – and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect on the property, authorities in Southern California said.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement did not identify any of those involved, but noted that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred on Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

A 911 call after 8pm reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide, authorities said.

Deputies shot and killed a suspect they found on the property in response to an unspecified threat, the sheriff’s statement said.

The 81-year-old Ely played the title character on the NBC series Tarzan, which ran from 1966 to 1968.

The tall, musclebound Ely was not quite as well-known as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who played the role in movies in the 1930s and 40s, but formed the image of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character remembered by many in the baby-boom generation.

Tarzan was a fictional character raised in the African jungle.

Ely also played the title character in the 1975 action film Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze, but otherwise had mostly small roles in TV and films including the 1958 movie musical South Pacific.

Ely was host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and married a former Miss Florida, Valerie Lundeen, with whom he had three children.

More on this topic

Harry Dunn death: ‘Fugitive’ wife could face arrest if she tries to leave USHarry Dunn death: ‘Fugitive’ wife could face arrest if she tries to leave US

Officer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video gameOfficer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video game

Christopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protestChristopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protest

US’s ‘worst serial killer’ murdered children on an industrial scaleUS’s ‘worst serial killer’ murdered children on an industrial scale

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Trump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fightTrump: Turkey-Syria-Kurds face-off is not America’s fight

Campaigners to launch bid to ban UK Government from putting Brexit deal before MPsCampaigners to launch bid to ban UK Government from putting Brexit deal before MPs

Woman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot deadWoman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot dead

Macron and Merkel try to showcase unity as Brexit loomsMacron and Merkel try to showcase unity as Brexit looms


Lifestyle

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Sheila O’Flanagan can’t pin down an exact number of books she has written.First lady of fiction: Sheila O'Flanagan is happy to be accessible

This might not be the most entertaining topic but it is that time of year when colds, flus and nasty bugs enter classrooms and homes.Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Laura Whalen is a Munster-based dollmaker and mother-of-five, and the founder of the Bábóg project, a community crafting drive to make a commemorative doll for all the babies born in Irish mother and baby homes.Made in Munster: Meet the West Cork dollmaker who uses bio-degradable materials for her craft

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »