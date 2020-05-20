News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman in Italy wins Picasso worth one million euros in charity raffle

Woman in Italy wins Picasso worth one million euros in charity raffle
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:50 PM

An Italian woman has been identified as the lucky winner of an oil painting by Pablo Picasso that was offered up in a charity raffle Wednesday.

Raffle organisers named her as Claudia Borgogno.

Her winning ticket was picked out in an electronic draw at the auction house Christie’s in Paris.

Raffle organisers unbox the painting Nature morte by Picasso (Francois Mori/AP)
Raffle organisers unbox the painting Nature morte by Picasso (Francois Mori/AP)

Organisers valued the painting, Nature Morte – or Still Life, as being worth one million euros (£880,000).

“Claudia has won this extraordinary painting tonight that is worth one million and so is a millionaire,” organiser Peri Cochin announced after the winner’s name and winning ticket number were displayed on a screen.

The 51,140 tickets sold for 100 euros (£88) each. Proceeds are going to provide water for villagers in Madagascar and Cameroon.

Organisers said the winner ticket was initially bought by someone else in Italy in December and then seemingly given as a gift to the eventual winner.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Christie'sPicassoTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Cambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic yearCambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic year

Defections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not controlDefections cause Macron’s party to lose ground, but not control

UN agency warns pandemic could close one in eight museums worldwideUN agency warns pandemic could close one in eight museums worldwide

WHO members back evaluation of virus responseWHO members back evaluation of virus response


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »