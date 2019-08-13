Woman in hospital after man ‘tries to stab several people’ in Sydney

A knife-wielding man yelling “Allahu akbar”, or “God is great”, has attempted to stab several people in Sydney, with one person taken to hospital, Australian police and witnesses said.

Witnesses say the man, wielding a long knife, attempted to stab multiple people near a busy junction on Tuesday.

New South Wales Police said in a statement that a man was arrested, and that a woman was taken to a hospital in a stable condition.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured.

A witness told reporters that the man was screaming comments about religion, before yelling to police that he wanted to be shot.

Police said he used the Arabic phrase “Allahu akbar”.

