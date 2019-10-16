News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot dead

Woman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot dead
Ron Ely. Picture: Wikipedia
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:41 PM

A woman has been found dead in an apparent homicide at the home of Tarzan television star Ron Ely.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call at 8:15pm reporting a family disturbance in Hope Ranch, California.

Deputies discovered a female, deceased, inside the home. Authorities say she is the victim of an apparent homicide.

A disabled elderly male resident of the home was also located and transported to hospital.

During a search of the property, deputies located the suspect.

The Sheriff's office said: "Deputies attempted to gain verbal control of the suspect, however he presented a threat to them. In defense of the threat posed by the suspect, several deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him. No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect."

A criminal investigation is ongoing, with authorities "working to identify the relationships of the persons involved in the incident".

No additional information is available.

READ MORE

Latest: Brexit breakthrough deal unlikely to be agreed today but reports one issue left to resolve

More in this Section

May raises questions over Queen’s Speech immigration and justice plansMay raises questions over Queen’s Speech immigration and justice plans

Hillsborough match commander ‘deep in thought’ before giving order, court toldHillsborough match commander ‘deep in thought’ before giving order, court told

Celebrities supporting Extinction Rebellion admit to being hypocritesCelebrities supporting Extinction Rebellion admit to being hypocrites

Three arrested in connection with theft of gold toilet from Blenheim PalaceThree arrested in connection with theft of gold toilet from Blenheim Palace


Lifestyle

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Sheila O’Flanagan can’t pin down an exact number of books she has written.First lady of fiction: Sheila O'Flanagan is happy to be accessible

This might not be the most entertaining topic but it is that time of year when colds, flus and nasty bugs enter classrooms and homes.Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Laura Whalen is a Munster-based dollmaker and mother-of-five, and the founder of the Bábóg project, a community crafting drive to make a commemorative doll for all the babies born in Irish mother and baby homes.Made in Munster: Meet the West Cork dollmaker who uses bio-degradable materials for her craft

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »