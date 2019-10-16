Woman found dead in apparent homicide at home of Tarzan star Ron Ely; Suspect shot dead

A woman has been found dead in an apparent homicide at the home of Tarzan television star Ron Ely.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call at 8:15pm reporting a family disturbance in Hope Ranch, California.

Deputies discovered a female, deceased, inside the home. Authorities say she is the victim of an apparent homicide.

A disabled elderly male resident of the home was also located and transported to hospital.

During a search of the property, deputies located the suspect.

The Sheriff's office said: "Deputies attempted to gain verbal control of the suspect, however he presented a threat to them. In defense of the threat posed by the suspect, several deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him. No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect."

A criminal investigation is ongoing, with authorities "working to identify the relationships of the persons involved in the incident".

No additional information is available.