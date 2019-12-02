News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman found after two weeks in Australian outback but two others still missing

Woman found after two weeks in Australian outback but two others still missing
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 11:31 AM

A woman who was stranded in the arid central Australian outback for almost two weeks has been rescued, but a search was continuing on Monday for her two friends.

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, was being treated in an Alice Springs hospital for dehydration and exposure after she was found late on Sunday, Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said.

However, an air search was continuing on Monday for her friends Claire Hockridge, 46, and Phu Tran, 40.

The three set out from Alice Springs for an afternoon drive on November 19 and their car became bogged in a riverbed southwest of the town.

Ms McBeath-Riley found water about one mile north of the car.

“Sensibly she appears to have stayed where the water is and has been drinking that and that’s probably what kept her going,” Supt. Vicary told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A note left in the vehicle and dated November 21 suggested the other two had headed west.

A cattle farmer played a key role in saving the woman, telling police he had spotted tire tracks in an area that had not been searched.

“As a result of that information, we were able to locate the vehicle and then from there they have followed some of the other tracks and have located her,” Supt. Vicary said.

READ MORE

Facebook pulls Conservative adverts featuring edited BBC footage

Australiaoutback

More in this Section

Parties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attackParties resume election campaigns in UK after political row over London Bridge attack

Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandalOlivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandal

UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’UN chief calls warns climate change near ‘point of no return’

Brain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – studyBrain networks that play crucial role in suicide risk identified – study


Lifestyle

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »