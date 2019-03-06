Woman films dramatic footage of avalanche crashing towards house in Norway

A Norwegian woman showed she had quick wits and a cool head by recording a video of a “dramatic” avalanche as it cascaded towards her house.

Gunn Gravem Isaksen, a 48-year-old shop manager from the town of Furugrenda in central Norway, said she was at home when the avalanche was triggered.

On realising what was going on, she rushed to her porch and started recording.

Ms Gravem Isaksen said her home video certainly “looks dramatic” but what matters most is that no-one was injured.

The town where she lives lies at the foot of Kufonna mountain in a region widely known for early spring avalanches.

“We’re used to avalanches here, but this one was huge,” Ms Gravem Isaksen said.

“And no-one was in danger at any moment; we (in the town) were not threatened.”

