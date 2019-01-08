NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Woman dies after becoming stuck in clothing bin

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 02:28 PM

A woman has died after becoming stuck inside a clothing bin in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Police believe the death to be accidental, according to CBC news.

The woman’s death comes just after The Canadian Press revealed that at least seven people have died in similar circumstances across Canada.

File image of Clothing bin

Vancouver alone has had five similar deaths in less than four years.

In July 2018, a woman was found dead after becoming trapped in a clothing bin in Vancouver.

A 34-year-old man died in Vancouver on December 30, after becoming stuck in a different clothing bin’s opening.

The local government announced last week on its website that the majority of its clothing bins have since been removed with the remainder to be removed this year.


More in this Section

Saudis ‘satisfied’ with Thailand’s handling of fleeing teenager

Second World War veteran given replacement medals on 100th birthday

Football coach facing sex abuse trial killed in road crash

Man claims 'devil figure' controlled him as he killed six people in between Uber pick-ups


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »