Woman denies consensual sexual encounter with former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 11:56 AM

A former Scottish Government official who has accused Alex Salmond of attempted rape and sexual assault has denied she had a consensual sexual encounter with him.

The former first minister of Scotland is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh over accusations of sexual assault.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has spoken about two alleged incidents, including one charge that the 65-year-old tried to rape her in June 2014.

Shelagh McCall QC, representing Salmond, claimed today the prosecution witness had a consensual sexual encounter with Salmond at Bute House in August 2013.

She said the woman had kissed Salmond and he had kissed her back and she had unbuttoned his shirt and pulled down his trousers.

Ms McCall added: “Mr Salmond says he did have an encounter with you, of a sexual nature with you, but it was in August 2013.”

But giving evidence on the third day of the trial, the woman said: “I have never been a willing participant of Alex Salmond’s advances towards me.”

Ms McCall said the encounter had ended when the woman said to Salmond that she had not “meant this to happen” and they realised they had got “carried away” and it was a mistake.

She added: “I am putting to you that’s exactly what you said at that point.

“The two of you sat up, put your clothes back on, realised it was a mistake.”

But the woman said: “Absolutely not, it sounds a much better ending of an evening than what actually happened.”

  • One attempted rape
  • 11 sexual assaults
  • Two indecent assaults

Ms McCall said the woman had been “embarrassed and upset” but Salmond had told her not to worry about it and she had gone home.

The woman said this was not true.

Salmond faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10 women, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

The charges span a period between June 2008 and November 2014, with one sexual assault said to have taken place in the month of the Scottish independence referendum in September 2014.

The trial, before judge Lady Dorrian, continues.

