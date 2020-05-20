News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman charged with murder of seven-year-old girl who was stabbed in park

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 01:47 PM

A woman has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a public park on Mother’s Day.

Eltiona Skana, 30, is accused of the murder of Emily Jones in Queen’s Park, Bolton, with her parents on the afternoon of Sunday March 22.

Skana, understood to be originally from Albania, was arrested at the scene and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

She will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 26.

She is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Emily died shortly after the apparently random attack, which was witnessed by her father.

In a tribute, her parents said: “Emily was seven years old, our only child and the light of our lives.

“She was always full of joy, love and laughter.

Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile.

They described Emily as “our own little social butterfly” who enjoyed time with friends and family, playing sports, the outdoors and “pink sparkly dresses”.

They added: “It is truly heartbreaking to wake up to a world without Emily in it and we cannot comprehend why this has happened.

“We would like to thank the members of the public that assisted us in the park and express our gratitude to the emergency services for doing their utmost to save Emily’s life.”

BoltonEltiona SkanaEmily JonesCourt case

