Woman charged with murder after two children die in the UK

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 07:58 PM

A woman in the UK has been charged with murder following the deaths of two children in Margate, Kent Police has said.

Samantha Ford, 37, was detained on Thursday after two young children were discovered at a property in the Kent coastal town in the early hours of Thursday.

Less than an hour before they were found and taken to hospital, the woman was involved in a car crash and was taken to hospital.

Kent Police said in a statement: “At around 3.35am on Thursday December 27 2018 officers attended a property in Castle Drive, Margate, due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

“The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later confirmed deceased.

“Samantha Ford, aged 37 and of Castle Drive, Margate, was arrested and on December 28, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with two counts of murder.”

She is due to appear at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 29.

- Press Association


